Inaugural Night of the Titans honors Guillaume, Alumni award winners

Indiana University South Bend celebrated its inaugural Night of the Titans, bestowing seven 2022 Alumni of the Year awards and the 2022 Chancellor’s Medal while raising funds for student scholarships. A crowd of 250 IU South Bend supporters gathered at The Amory Thursday, September 22; 1st Source Bank was the presenting sponsor.

Chancellor Susan Elrod presented Dr. Alfred Guillaume Jr. the 2022 Chancellor’s Medal, the highest honor given by a chancellor to an individual who shows outstanding support of IUSB and serves as a role model for students and alumni through their integrity, leadership, and commitment. Dr. Guillaume served as a professor of French and retired as IU South Bend’s executive vice chancellor for academic affairs in 2013. He is an engaged community leader who volunteers, serves on multiple boards, and recently spearheaded a successful private fundraising effort to purchase a bronze statue of Harriet Tubman as a gift to the city of South Bend.

Dr. Alfred Guillaume Jr. and Chancellor Susan Elrod

It was my pleasure to present this year’s Chancellor’s Medal to a man who has been and continues to be a pillar of the IUSB and broader communities, said Chancellor Susan Elrod. Alfred is a shining example of someone who lives the values of giving back to one’s community.

Additionally, the event honored an outstanding graduate from each IU South Bend school and college with an Alumni of the Year Award, given to those alumni chosen for the impact they have on their respective communities and for the characteristics the campus strives to instill within students.

2022 Alumni of the Year Award Recipients

Andrea Bray, Ernestine M. Raclin School of the Arts

Ivy Butler, School of Education

Kristi Dunn, IU South Bend Libraries

Aja Ellington, School of Social Work

Steven Turner, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Rebecca Wooster, Vera Z. Dwyer College of Health Sciences

Rudy Yakym III, Judd Leighton School of Business and Economics

All proceeds from the event will support the IUSB Alumni Association Scholarship Endowment Fund. Through events like Night of the Titans, together with our alumni and community supporters, IU South Bend can continue to focus on building our ability to address regional concerns, fuel our economy, and build our quality of place by using our collective talents. Such support plays a key role in helping the campus meet its mission for the betterment of north central Indiana and beyond.

During the evening guests were treated to a performance from the Euclid Quartet, in residency at the Ernestine M. Raclin School of the Arts since 2007, where its members teach private lessons and coach chamber music. The alma mater will be performed by the Euclid Quartet and led by alumnus and music faculty member, Emanuel Caraman.

Titan sponsors Indiana Trust and Wealth Management and the University of Notre Dame, and Crimson sponsors Beacon Health System, Follett, Goodwill Industries, Kem Krest and South Bend Orthopaedics.