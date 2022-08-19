IU South Bend reduces costs, barriers to encourage more to attend college

Fees for parking, applying, others eliminated

Indiana University is working with students and high schools to make the transition to college more seamless, lowering common barriers to post-secondary education, taking steps to help high school students access college-level classes, and reducing common fees.

“In this economic climate we want to ensure students who pursue their education at IU South Bend are able to manage costs and receive a world class educational experience,” said Susan Elrod, Chancellor of IU South Bend. “We recognize that many students face financial challenges while earning a college degree and are excited to be able to offer some solutions.

Eliminating common fees

Beginning this month, all IU regional campuses have eliminated the application fee, parking fees, and the per-credit-hour fee for Advance College Project courses for Indiana residents.

U.S. residents (both in-state and out-of-state) applying to one of IU’s regional campuses through Apply IU can now do so for free, with the $35 application fee being eliminated. By simply applying, students are automatically considered for some scholarships, which can further reduce the cost of attending school.

Full-time in-state undergraduate students who received gift aid were awarded an average of $7,600 during the 2021-22 academic year, from a combination of IU, federal, state, and private grants and scholarships. The majority of those students used their aid to assist with tuition and fees, which are approximately $8,000.

In addition, all students at IU South Bend – can now park on campus for free. Parking permits will be still be needed but will be available at no cost to students.

For students taking dual-credit courses in Indiana high schools through the Advance College Project, IU is waiving the $25 per-credit-hour fee. These dual-credit programs provide college courses to high school students, giving them both high school and college credit at the same time.





Getting a jump-start on college credit

Some Advance College Project credit can count toward the Indiana College Core and Indiana College Core certificate that is now being offered by IU’s regional campuses.

The Indiana College Core certificate is available to Indiana high school students who complete 30 hours of coursework across core competencies. While pursuing the educational requirements of the certificate, students will also have additional support from IU, including financial aid education, career development and career exploration.

Students who complete the certificate will not only have a head start on their general education coursework for college but will also have guaranteed admission to any of IU’s regional campuses. And a student who earns the Indiana College Core certificate from one public post-secondary institution in Indiana and later enrolls at another will not be required to complete the Indiana College Core requirements at the second institution.