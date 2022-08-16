IU South Bend to open Saturday

IU South Bend is offering a one-stop shop to help students get ready for the start of the fall semester.

10 AM 2 PM Saturday, August 20

Register for classes, which begin August 22

Pick up your Crimson Card

Get your books at the Hammes Bookstore at IU South Bend

Academic success coaches and advisors will be available, along with Admissions, Financial Aid and Scholarships, Registrar, Parking, Library, UITS, Disability Support Services, Veteran Student Services, Counseling, and Career Services.

Parking will be available in the lots located by the Administration and Education and Arts buildings. Upon arrival, check in at the Gateway Information Center, located in the main lobby of the Administration Building.

For more information, please contact the Gateway at (574) 520-5005.