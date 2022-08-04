Campus remembers Rep. Walorski and Zachery Potts

IU South Bend mourns the sudden deaths of Rep. Jackie Walorski, Zachery Potts (BA ’17) and the victims of yesterday’s tragic accident. We are grateful for their public service and contributions to IU South Bend.

Jackie Walorski worked as a member of the IU South Bend fundraising staff in the 1990s. Colleagues are remembering her for her supportive and collegial spirit.

Zachery Potts was a political science and sociology graduate of the Class of 2017. A member of the political science honors society Pi Sigma Alpha and a recipient of the IU South Bend Political Science Excellence Award, Zach is described as a committed, serious student. According to faculty, he was bright, civically-engaged, and kind to everyone in our community.

We are grateful for their contributions to Hoosiers and send condolences to their family and friends.