Andy Williams to join IU South Bend as new Vice Chancellor for Administration and Finance

Indiana University South Bend welcomes Andy Williams, who will join the campus as vice chancellor for administration and finance on August 8.

Williams has served most of his career in higher education. He was with Ivy Tech for 21 years serving in various leadership positions in finance, human resources, and facilities management, and most recently as the Interim Chancellor at the South BendElkhart campus of Ivy Tech Community College. He earned two degrees from Indiana University, a BS in finance from the Kelley School of Business in Bloomington and an MBA from the Judd Leighton School of Business and Economics at IU South Bend.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to serve the university and community as vice chancellor for administration and finance, he said. It is truly special to be able to work at the same great institution where I earned a degree, and I am grateful for the opportunity. I look forward to helping Chancellor Elrod and team lead IU South Bend and achieve the goals set forth in our strategic plan. Go Titans!”

While with Ivy Tech, Williams led successful state-wide implementation and project teams and served as the executive director of administration for three Ivy Tech campuses: Lake County, Valparaiso, and South Bend-Elkhart. During his time in this position, he led these campuses to financial stability and physical space optimization and served as project manager for the construction of the Larry and Judy Garatoni Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Automation, in Elkhart.

We are in a pivotal time at IU South Bend, and I am confident that Andy will help steer us on a more successful financial and administrative path forward, said Chancellor Susan Elrod. I look forward to his passion for our mission and the leadership he will bring to campus.

Additionally, Williams has served on the Board of Directors for Healthlinc, Inc. and is a graduate of both Ivy Tech Leadership Academy and Leadership South Bend Mishawaka.