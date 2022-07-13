New Member, New Leadership for IU South Bend Advisory Board

Indiana University South Bend is proud to announce that Juan Constantino Lara, executive director of La Casa de Amistad, was recently appointed to serve on the campus’s Advisory Board. It is a privilege and honor to represent La Casa de Amistad and have a seat at the table on the Advisory Board, said Constantino. I look forward to working with the rest of the Board and the Chancellor to best serve our community.”

Juan Constantino Lara

Additionally, David Kibbe, president and CEO of Indiana Trust Wealth Management, was elected chair of the Advisory Board and Meghan Baughman, an Elkhart community leader, was elected to be the Board’s vice chair. Chair Gary Fox and Vice Chair Karen White served two years in their roles to provide leadership stability to the board during the pandemic.

I look forward to David and Meghan’s leadership and am grateful for the leadership of Gary and Karen as past chair and vice chair of the board, said Chancellor Susan Elrod.

As advisors, the board offers diverse perspectives, shares opportunities for possible partnerships and programs, and thinks about our campus in their community roles, she added. I’m excited to have Juan Constantino Lara join our board; his work with La Casa will offer a welcome point of view on the needs of the diverse community IU South Bend serves.

The IU Board of Trustees established regional campus advisory boards in 1972 to seek input from regional economic and political institutions and a method for the Trustees to better understand regional campuses before acting upon any major policy decisions. IU South Bend’s Advisory Board is composed of leaders from local government, business, and community organizations.