New Dean Announced for Vera Z. Dwyer College of Health Sciences at IU South Bend

Dr. Jesus Garcia-Martinez will be the new dean of the Vera Z. Dwyer College of Health Sciences at IU South Bend.

Most recently the associate dean for research and professor of clinical health sciences for the Doisy College of Health Sciences at Saint Louis University, Dr. Garcia-Martinez has an extensive career in higher education focused on strategic planning, development of new academic and research programs, and attracting diverse populations of students to the universities.

I relish the opportunity to assist IU South Bend and the Dwyer College of Health Sciences in this period of substantial growth, said Dr. Garcia-Martinez. As a member of the Hispanic community and first-generation college student, I identify with the university’s commitment to creating a culture of inclusive excellence and diversity. I am impressed with the faculty and staff and am looking forward to helping create new programs, contributing to the implementation of the campus’s ambitious strategic plan, and serving the community.

Dr. Garcia-Martinez earned his MD from the Facultad de Medicina, Universidad Aut??noma de Coahuila and a Master’s in Science in Physiology and Biophysics and a PhD in Physiology from the Centro de Investigaci??n y de Estudios Avanzados (CINVESTAV) del Instituto Politecnico Nacional in Mexico City, one of the most prestigious research institutes in Mexico. He completed postdoctoral studies at the University of Maryland at Baltimore and at Colorado State University.

Dr.Garcia-Martinezbrings many skills and broad experience to our campus, said Jill Pearon, executive vice chancellor of academic affairs. His open communication, collaborative spirit, and thoughtful approach to opportunities for Dwyer College make me very excited for him to join the IU South Bend leadership team.

His first faculty position was at the University of Illinois at Chicago in the College of Medicine, where he was later promoted with tenure and named director of graduate studies and later director of academic programs.

Throughout his career, Dr. Garcia-Martinez has strived to increase the representation of disadvantaged students in health care and professional studies. He led the creation of a summer healthcare exploration camp for underrepresented high school students at the Doisy College to increase diversity in the health professions and recently took part in international Spanish-language webinars addressing the myths surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine and other health concerns.

Please join us in welcoming Dr. Garcia-Martinez to the South Bend region.