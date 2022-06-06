STEM workshops offered at Indiana University South Bend

Indiana University South Bend will offer two STEM focused workshops this month for students and teachers, thanks to a grant from the LIFT Network and the South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership.

The STEM Summer Academy, offered in partnership with the South Bend Community School Corporation, will introduce rising 7th and 8th grade students to careers in computer science, informatics, and interactive media arts. Students are invited to learn computational thinking and programming/coding concepts such as data representation and cybersecurity through hands-on activities. Students can explore career pathways in computer science like app development, AI, and virtual and augmented reality as well as take a campus tour and check out college life.

June 13 to June 17, 2022

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lunch is provided. Register at: https://go.iu.edu/4pvm

Teacher STEM Workshops will introduce K-12 teachers to computer science, informatics, and interactive media arts. No prior programming or computer science experience is required to attend the workshop. This professional development opportunity offers hands-on activities in problem solving, computational thinking, and programming/coding plus lesson plan resources. A certificate of participation will be provided.

June 24, 2022 or June 27, 2022

8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Breakfast and lunch are provided. Register at: https://go.iu.edu/4qCz