IU South Bend Marks Sexual Assault Awareness Month

The IU South Bend campus community is honoring Sexual Assault Awareness Month with a variety of educational events throughout April as a way to highlight the prevalence of sexual assault, as well as ways to prevent it and support survivors.

Please join in the month’s campus events:

April 5, 2022, All Day: #SAAM National Day of Action

April 5 is a National Day of Action for Sexual Assault Awareness Month. To honor this day, you can wear teal and tag yourself at #SAAM. By wearing teal, you are signaling that you support survivors and are a safe person to talk to if they need to reach out. To learn more about prevention efforts surrounding sexual violence you can view the National Sexual Violence Center or our Indiana University page.

April 6, 2022, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. EA 1010: The University Short Film and Pizza

Join Office of Institutional Equity and Inclusive Excellence on April 6, 2022, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., for a short film and pizza in EA 1010. The University short film is for all IUSB students, faculty, and staff. This is an opportunity to informally discuss how many individuals and perspectives are impacted by complaints of sexual violence. No registration required, join us on campus! April 6, 2022, 11:30am-1pm in EA 1010.

Thursday, April 14, 2022 1 - 2:30 p.m. Zoom: Green Dot Training for Titans

Want to earn a GreenDot? A bystander’s role is to DIRECT, DISTRACT, and DELEGATE! Come to our virtual introductory course on how to take action on April 14, 2022 at 1-2:30pm! Let’s put an end to sexual violence and register here today. This program is hosted by IU South Bend’s Office of Institutional Equity and Inclusive Excellence and being offered as a collaboration with IU Southeast.

April 20, 2022, 4 - 6:45 p.m. University Grill: Take Back the Night

Join us on April 20, 2022 from 4:00-6:45 p.m. for the student-led event Take Back the Night in the University Grill! We have a lineup of activities starting with a poster making session for the march, guest speakers, and a student-led welcome. During this time, pizza will be provided. Following the speakers, we will have a survivor speakout session and then march around campus before having a light vigil for survivors. We look forward to seeing student support at this event! The annual event is to raise awareness, empower individuals and survivors, and inspire action that will bring an end to sexual violence.