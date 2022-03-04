IU South Bend partnering with Amazon Career Choice Program

Amazon employees who want to earn degrees and certificates and learn new skills for career success can now turn to IU South Bend for course work and upskilling opportunities.

Through its partnership with Amazon Career Choice, IU South Bend provides their hourly employees with coursework at any of the campus’s six schools and colleges plus its professional development programs. IU South Bend offers more than 100 degree programs including management, education, health sciences, physical and social sciences, and the arts.

Classes are taught by caring, accomplished IUSB faculty with real-world experience. IU South Bend will provide support services such as free tutoring, mentoring services, counseling services, tech support, and access to more than 70 student organizations. IU South Bend tuition is one of the most affordable in the region.

Amazon employees who participate in the Career Choice program at IU South Bend can put their benefit toward full college tuition, certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs, and foundational skills.To apply to a class or program, a student must register with both Amazon Career Choice and also with IU South Bend.