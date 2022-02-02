IU South Bend students impacted by COVID can receive financial assistance

Indiana University South Bend recently received $6.8 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP) to assist qualifying students who are experiencing hardships due to the COVID pandemic. The funds will be awarded automatically to students who have a FAFSA on file.

More than 3,000 IU South Bend undergraduate and graduate students will automatically receive ARP grants. The grants for spring 2022 will range from $85 to $1,620 and will appear on the student’s bursar account as SO Federal Emergency Relief ARP Grant. Those receiving the grant will not be required to pay it back and it won’t impact student financial aid packages. Students may use funds for any component of their cost of attendance or for emergency costs that arise due to coronavirus, such as tuition, food, housing, physical and mental health care, or childcare, dating back to the declaration of a national emergency.

IU South Bend is also offering a limited amount of ARP funding to those students who have not filed a FAFSA through an application process.The application will be open until all these funds have been distributed. Students are encouraged to apply as soon as possible as funds are limited. Please visit the FAQ page to learn more.

Please contact the Office of Financial Aid & Scholarship at sbfinaid@iusb.edu or by phone at 574-520-4357 for further information or assistance.