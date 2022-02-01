Titan Tuesday - Caribia Coleman

The COVID-19 pandemic created significant uncertainty for many people, but for sophomore Caribia Coleman it brought forth clarity on what she wanted out of her college experience and helped her decide to return to her hometown and transfer to IU South Bend. Coming to a smaller campus was more me’, says Caribia. It has a community feel. There are so many different types of people to meet, and it’s a really fun college experience.

Caribia is a management major in the Judd Leighton School of Economics, and plans to pursue a career in marketing operations or event planning. In addition to her coursework, she is also taking advantage of resources outside the classroom to build her experience and prepare her for the future. She works on campus in the Career Services Office, helping to plan and promote their student events and is also involved in the Black Student Union (BSU) on campus. One of her main duties in BSU is bringing awareness to the organization’s mission and campus events.

It’s a common misconception that BSU is just for minority students, explains Caribia. We really want it to be a community, where everyone can come and have conversations about what Black people and other minorities go through in general. It’s especially important for college students to learn these things now, before we go out into the real world.

Although the BSU wasn’t able to be as active when campus operations were virtual during previous semesters, they are looking forward to increasing their presence on campus. Details will be released soon for their upcoming events for Black History Month, along with plans for more activities throughout the semester to bring the Titan community together.

Balancing her busy schedule can be challenging, but Caribia stays motivated by keeping her goals and purpose top of mind. When things get stressful, I think about the lifestyle I want to create for myself and my family in the future. I also remind myself that this isn’t just for myself. My sister is watching and learning from me. Her goal for this semester is to keep her grades up and make the Dean’s List again. It’s an achievement that feels like all the work pays off.