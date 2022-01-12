IU South Bend marks MLK Day with week of activities

Indiana University South Bend honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. As members of our campus community, please plan to join inclusive activities throughout the week. Let us not only Keep the Dream alive, but Let us live the Dream!

Sunday, January 16, 2022, 7 P.M.

Benjamin Crump, Civil Rights Leader and Attorney, through a partnership with Earlham College and IU East “A Journey toward True Education.You may register for his presentation via Event Brite:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebration-of-martin-luther-king-jr-with-benjamin-crump-tickets-204002526047

Monday, January 17, 2022, 9 A.M.

Dr. William Barber II, President & Senior Lecturer of Repairers of the Breach, at Indiana University Bloomington “A Journey Toward True Education” Please register for a half-day or full-day in-person or Livestream experience and RSVP for virtual workshops and presentations using the link found at:

https://mlkcelebration.indiana.edu/social-justice-conference/schedule/index.html

Monday, January 17, 2022, 3 P.M.

Tabatha Jones Jolivet, Ph.D., Abolitionist Organizer & Scholar, at Indiana University Bloomington “A Journey Toward True Education. Please register for a half-day or full-day in-person orLivestream experience and RSVP for virtual workshops and presentations using the link found at:

https://mlkcelebration.indiana.edu/social-justice-conference/schedule/index.html

Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 4 P.M.

Student Speak Out: Equitability on Our Campus hosted by the Student Government Association and Moderated by Rana Hamad, President of the SGA. Come join the SGA, as well as various clubs and organizations on campus, to discuss experiences students have had in regard to diversity, inclusivity, and equitability on campus. This will be in a safe environment.Location: IU South Bend Grill.

Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 4 P.M.

Darrell Sanders, Graduate Advisor & Licensing Official, School of Education, will speak on Dr. Martin Luther King’s writings on “The Goal of a True Education.”Location:IU South Bend Firesides A & B.

Thursday, January 20, 9:30 A.M. - 3:30 P.M.

MLK Service with a Purpose. Drop in and lend a hand to cut and tie blankets. Share the warmth of the IU South Bend Titans! Blankets will be donated to children at A Rosie Place and the Ronald McDonald House. Location: IU South Bend Firesides A & B.