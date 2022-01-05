IU South Bend Open on Saturday

IU South Bend is offering a one-stop shop to help students get ready for the start of the spring semester.

10 a.m. 2 p.m. Saturday, January 8

Register for classes, which begin January 10.You can reserve an advising/registration appointment athttps://go.iu.edu/3QTY

Pick up your Crimson Card

Get your books at the Hammes Bookstore at IU South Bend

Academic success coaches will be available, along with Admissions, Financial Aid and Scholarships, Bursar, Registrar, Parking, Housing, Disability Support Services, Veteran Student Services, Counseling, and Career Services.

Wear a mask and check in at the Gateway, located in the Administration Building. Parking will be available.

Call 574-520-5005 for more information.