Titan Tuesday - Emily Hinds

With the right mindset, dedication to mastery, and a supportive instructor, the possibilities are endless for learning a new skill. Senior Emily Hinds has been dancing with the IU South Bend Tap and Kickline for more than three years, but prior to attending college had never had any type of formal dance experience.

After taking an introductory tap dance course as a freshman with Ernestine M. Raclin School of the Arts instructor Karen Pajor, Emily realized she had an affinity and knack for tap dancing and was encouraged to try out for the team. I started brand new and had no idea how to tap really, she explains. But having such an uplifting and encouraging instructor has made it a positive experience. She helps us all be our very best.

The Tap and Kickline generally performs about once per month, but their upcoming performance is among their most anticipated: the Raclin School’s annual holiday show. This year’s Holiday Sock Hop event is a family-friendly evening of holiday cheer with performances from the IU South Bend Choir and the IU South Bend Jazz Ensemble, along with the Tap and Kickline, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary.

We are trying to make it a really good show, said Emily. We have many different costumes and dances we’ll be doing. We are also being even more strict with practicing a lot, and stretching to make sure our kicks are extra high!

The Ernestine M. Raclin School of the Arts Holiday Sock Hop is on Friday, December 3 at 7:30 p.m. in the Northside Hall Campus Auditorium. Tickets for the event are available for purchase through the Box Office, or free with a donation of new socks, winter clothing, or toiletries. All donations will benefit The Center for the Homeless and Our Lady of the Road charity.