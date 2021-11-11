Student Veteran Spotlight - Josh Korzan

From Marine to medicine, student veteran Josh Korzan is dedicated to a life of serving his country and community. He is in his final semester at Indiana University South Bend finishing up his pre-med coursework, as he prepares for medical school to pursue his dream of becoming a physician.

Josh grew up in Granger, Indiana and after graduating from Clay High School in 2011, joined the Marine Corps. He served four years as an infantry assaultman (0351) and was assigned to Fox Company with 2nd Battalion 7th Marines in Twentynine Palms, California. He served in two combat tours to Afghanistan and Iraq. When he returned home to Indiana after his military service, he decided to further his education at IU South Bend. I believed that being around friends and family in my hometown would assist in creating a smooth transition from the military back to civilian life, explains Josh.

Unsure of what career path he wanted to take initially, he decided to study biological sciences to explore the fields of science and medicine. While working as a part-time medical scribe in the emergency department at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Josh had what he describes as a eureka moment where he realized he was on the right path. He then started working as a patient care provider in the intensive care unit (ICU). The patient interactions that I have since been privileged with during my time in the ICU have confirmed my future path to be that of a physician, says Josh.

Being a non-traditional student can have its challenges, but Josh credits the welcoming nature of IU South Bend’s Titan community for making it a smooth transition. I am incredibly thankful for the education and support that I have received. I would not be where I am today without the support of my professors, the administrative team, and Veterans Affairs representatives. Furthermore, the friendly atmosphere provided by the school and my classmates has made this entire process of returning to the classroom, as a slightly older and non-traditional student, a truly enjoyable process.

Although Josh is looking to the future and making his dreams come true, his military service continues to play a valuable role in his life. This especially holds true when honoring Veteran’s Day. Veteran’s Day, to me, means taking the time to reflect and to show appreciation for all those that have served and sacrificed to protect our freedoms and ways of life, he said. As a veteran myself, this does not mark an occasion for me to pat myself on the back, but rather to remember the brave men and women that served before and after my time. It is because of them that I now have the opportunity to pursue my dreams.

Veteran’s Day also serves as an amazing reminder to reach out to those that I had the privilege of serving with. Although we may naturally drift apart over time as we live our own lives, this day reminds us that the bonds we forged are forever.