Educational Inclusion the Topic of IU South Bend Symposium This Week

Indiana University South Bend will host a Symposium on Educational Inclusion this week. IU faculty, staff, and invited nationally-recognized researchers will lead conversations that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in educational settings.

The Symposium is aligned with Indiana University’s commitment to anti-racism and IU South Bend’s mission to serve the needs of all of the individuals in our region. It aims to spark discussions about supporting the needs of students from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds. Topics will center on promoting access and reducing barriers to learning and support.

Who: Community members, K-12 educators

When: Friday, November 12 and Saturday, November 13, 2021

Where: IU South Bend, 1700 Mishawaka Ave., and its Civil Rights Heritage Center, 1040 W. Washington Street, South Bend, IN

All events are free, pre-registration and adherence to campus COVID protocols are required.

For more details and registration information:

https://education.iusb.edu/symposium-on-educational-inclusion/index.html