Return of the Titans: Fall Semester in Full Swing

After a year and a half of limited in-person classes and gatherings due to the ongoing pandemic, Indiana University South Bend Titans recently returned to campus for the fall 2021 semester. Weeks of activities and events included the start of classes August 23, fairs connecting students to career, majors and minors, and clubs, a Titan Splash color run, archery tag, and much more.

Staff and faculty are thrilled to have students back on campus. The energy is palpable, and students are telling us they are equally excited to be in person, said Chancellor Susan Elrod. Despite the challenges facing us all, we are inspired by our mission to serve this community with opportunities for higher education.

As students face the continuing ordeal of COVID, they can expect support fromIU South Bend, whether they need academic assistance from the guided pathways academy, tutoring, or mental health support from the StudentCounselingCenter. Students dealing with financial concerns can apply for emergency relief funding or visit theTitans Feeding Titans food bank.

Though there have been enrollment declines at regional universities across Indiana this year, IU South Bend is encouraged by strong enrollment in our graduate programs and gains over the past few years with students of color. The ongoing pandemic and a strong job market are a few of the factors that might have impacted students’ higher education decisions.

Regional campuses serve students who may work full or part time and are caring for family members and who could have experienced more impacts from the pandemic, said Dr. Monica Porter, dean of students. IU South Bend is full of responsive faculty and staff who are invested in their success.

To help new students who may have needed extra preparation, IUSB hosted summer math and English boot camps to help admitted students feel more equipped as they began their college journey.

IU South Bend is preparing a five-year strategic plan, due out later this semester, and strategies for enrollment advances are a major part of it.