IU South Bend climbs in U.S. News social mobility rankings; School of Nursing ranks highest in region

Indiana University South Bend rankings in the 2022U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges Report revealed significant upward movement from its2021 rankings.

The report ranked IU South Bend 25thin social mobility among regional public universities in the Midwest, recognizing good graduation rates among students who receive Pell Grants. This ranking is a substantial increase over last year’s ranking at 50thin social mobility.

In addition, the School of Nursing at IU South Bend ranked 120th for best undergraduate nursing, the highest in the region, recognizing the excellent education nursing students receive. Furthermore, the Indiana State Board of Nursing commended the BSN program because 100 percent of its graduates passed the national licensure exam this year, noting only 10 of 67 programs in the state did so. The ranking and commendation indicate our BSN program is graduating nurses who are the best prepared in our region with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in their profession, said Chancellor Susan Elrod.

These recognitions validate that we are succeeding at our mission, which is two-fold: to provide educational access and opportunity and to be a difference-maker in our community,” said Chancellor Elrod. As this region’s public university, our mission is to serve the students of this region, improving their lives and the lives of the people around them, which in turn has positive impact on the quality of life in our community.

Economically disadvantaged students are less likely than others to finish college. Some colleges are more successful in enrolling and overcoming challenges that impede success and graduating high numbers of students withPell Grants. Most federal Pell grants are awarded to students who have family incomes of under $50,000.