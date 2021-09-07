Latest Federal COVID Relief Funding Now Available

Indiana University South Bend recently received$6.8million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP)to assist qualifying students who are experiencing hardships due to the COVID pandemic.The funds will be awarded automatically to students who have a FAFSA on file.Learn more about the funding here.

Automatic ARP grants are being made to more than three thousand undergraduate and graduate students. The IU South Bend grants will range from$50 to $2,500and will appear on the student’s bursar account as Federal Emergency Relief ARP Grant.Those receiving the grant will not be required to pay it back and it won’t impact student financial aid packages.Students may use funds for any component of their cost of attendance or for emergency costs that arise due toCOVID, such as tuition, food, housing, physical or mental health care, or childcare, dating back to the declaration of a national emergency.

IU South Bend is also offering a limited amount of ARP funding to all currently enrolled students through an emergency application process.The application form can be found here. The application will be open until all these funds have been distributed. Students are encouraged to apply as soon as possible as funds are limited.

Please contact theOffice ofFinancial Aid & Scholarship at sbfinaid@iusb.edu or by phone at 574-520-4357 for further information or assistance.