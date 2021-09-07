Titan Tuesday - Benson Jengela

When senior computer science major Benson Jengela made the decision to travel across the world from Tanzania to study at Indiana University South Bend, he had one goal in mind: use the power of his education to protect people against cyber crimes.

With the advancement of technology, there is a lot of cyber crime. People get blackmailed because their data was accessed by someone who was not supposed to have it. I want to fight against it and help the community out by doing cybersecurity, explains Benson.

While he finishes his degree, Benson is also making an impact on campus by serving as a leader for the Titan community. In addition to his role as a Student Government Association (SGA) senator, Benson is also very involved on campus, including the International Student Organization, Honors Club, American Red Cross, Math Club, and Computer Science Club. This is also his first year serving as a Resident Assistant in campus housing.

I’m excited to live with the students and help and be their mentor so they can succeed in their education, says Benson. I’m also looking forward to expanding my leadership skills.

Living on campus has also played a valuable role in Benson making connections and feeling at home at IU South Bend. As an international student, my experience has been great. I don’t have family around but the faculty, staff, and students have been very supportive, especially for computer science. There’s a lot of resources that have helped me, like the tutoring center and having group discussions with fellow students, which kept me on track.

After Benson graduates this spring with his Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science, his goal is to find a role in cybersecurity, full stack development or software development. He is also considering pursuing a master’s degree in cybersecurity. Whichever path his career takes, he is ready to take it on. The computer science program here is very good and the faculty and staff have been very helpful, so now I feel confident in myself.