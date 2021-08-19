IU South Bend to open Saturday

IU South Bend is offering a one-stop shop to help students get ready for the start of the fall semester.

10 AM 2 PM Saturday, August 21

Sign up for an advising and registration appointment(classes start Aug. 23) You can also reserve an appointment to enroll in classes:https://go.iu.edu/3QTY

Pick up your Crimson Card

Get your books at the Hammes Bookstore at IU South Bend

Academic success coaches will be available, along with Admissions, Financial Aid and Scholarships, Bursar, andRegistrar, Counseling, Disability Support Services and IT services.

Wear a mask and check in at the Gateway, located in the Administration Building. Parking will be available.

Call 574-520-5005 for more information.