IU South Bend students impacted by COVID can receive financial assistance

Indiana University South Bend students will be eligible for more federal assistance thanks to the third round of Higher Education Emergency Relief Funding (HEERF) authorized by the American Rescue Plan (ARP). IU South Bend expects to receive at least $6,865,123 allocated to go directly to students.

In awarding funding to students, the HEERF award requires that institutions prioritize students with exceptional need, such as students who receive Pell Grants. Students may use these HEERF funding for any part of the student’s cost of attendance or for emergency costs that arise due to coronavirus, such as tuition, food, housing, physical or mental health care, or child care.?

ARP (HEERF III) funding will begin to be available during the summer 2021 semester. IU South Bend distributed $2.32 million in CARES Act funding (HEERF I) and $2.25 million in CRRSAA funding (HEERF II) to students last year and expects to use similar processes for distributing this new funding. More information about the funding can be found here with updates occurring quarterly.

Students experiencing immediate financial difficulties may apply for emergency fund here.