Titan Tuesday - Torie Monahan

Junior Torie Monahan always knew she wanted to make a direct impact on people’s lives with her future career, but wasn’t quite sure how until she took criminal justice classes in high school. When I first started learning about the judicial process, I really enjoyed it. I also realized it would be the best way possible to help as many people as I can. This led her to decide to come to Indiana University South Bend from her hometown of Valparaiso, Indiana and start her pre-law studies to prepare her for a career as a prosecutor and eventually a judge.

As Torie pursues her undergraduate degree of a psychology major and women’s and gender studies minor, she is already gaining experience serving others as a Resident Assistant (RA) in River Crossing Campus Housing. I want to create a safe space for the students and help them to the best of my abilities.

Torie will be the RA for first year housing students, a group mainly consisting of freshmen and some sophomores, and her goal is to be a positive role model and help make their experiences as successful as possible. My RA last year was such a good influence on me, it persuaded me to want to do that for others.

After a challenging year in 2020 that limited in-person events, Torie is looking forward to making up for lost time. This year I’m excited to be able to do fun things with the residents in my dorm and fun programs and make it a good experience for the first year students. I am very grateful for my experience here at IUSB and am excited for the new opportunities to expand the help I can give.