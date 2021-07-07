IU South Bend to Expand Reach in Elkhart Community

Thanks to support from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, IU South Bend can better serve more high school students, adult learners and lifetime learners as well as businesses and organizations in the Elkhart area.A new grant will equip IU South Bend to expand its capacity to enhance workforce and economic development and build moreK-12and community partnerships.

There is great potential in Elkhart County for us to partner with community organizations, businesses, and schools to meet educational, talent, and business development needs by offering more programs through IUSB’s Elkhart Center, said Susan Elrod, PhD, chancellor of IndianaUniversity South Bend.

TheCommunity Foundation will provide funding for a new position the director of Elkhart programs and partnerships who will be a highly visible and active representative ofIUSB in Elkhart. The director will identify and develop opportunities to create partnerships in Elkhart County whereIU South Bend programs could meet community needs.

This funding comes as the first student cohorts in IUSB’s new occupational therapy and speech language pathology graduate programs at the Vera Z. Dwyer College of Health Science start their course work this fall at the Elkhart Center. This new position will provide expanded opportunities, building on the existing faculty presence in Elkhart, forIU South Bend to be an even more integral and vital part of the community.

The director will cultivate relationships withElkhart leaders, community organizations, and businesses to put together academic programs, enhance continuing education and economic development programs, and provide more experiential learning and internship opportunities in Elkhart for IUSB students. The position will serve as a liaison withK-12 schools in developing educational programs in conjunction withIU South Bend schools and colleges.This initiative will also allow for enhanced engagement with IU and IUSB alumni, donors, and friends in ElkhartCounty.

TheCommunity Foundation of Elkhart County granted $127,045 for the first three years of this permanent position, helping to launch an important effort especially at a time when higher education budgets and hiring are challenged as a result of the pandemic.

We are grateful to the Community Foundation of Elkhart County for this support which will help the IUSB Elkhart Center become a more dynamic a part of the vibrant community life of Elkhart, said Tom Stevick, interim vice chancellor of university relations. Those interested in applying are encouraged to visit the ob posting.