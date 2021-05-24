Vice Chancellor Porter Named to American Association of State Colleges and Universities 2021 Millennium Leadership Initiative

Dr. Monica Porter, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Diversity

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Diversity Monica Porter is one of 32 exemplary, senior level higher education professionals named to the prestigious American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU) 2021 Millennium Leadership Initiative (MLI).

The initiative provides higher education leaders, who traditionally are underrepresented in the highest ranks of postsecondary education, with the opportunity to develop skills, gain a philosophical overview, and build network and knowledge for future success.

Dr. Porter is a key member of IU South Bend’s leadership team; as Dean of Students, she plays an important role in supporting student success, said Chancellor Susan Elrod. I’m proud of her selection to this important leadership program and committed to equipping our administrators, faculty, and staff to offer an inclusive and equitable educational experience for our students.

I feel honored to be chosen for this leadership training, said Porter. I’m grateful Chancellor Elrod wanted to invest in me and help me grow.

In four virtual meetings a month over two months, former MLI graduates who are university presidents and chancellors, share their expertise on a variety of areas that pertain to post-secondary education’s highest leadership positions, such as budgeting, athletics, marketing, working with donors, and others. Additionally, Porter will have a yearlong mentorship with an experienced president or chancellor and four months of professional coaching from a retired president or chancellor.

In her application, Porter was asked to share areas she wished to strengthen that she does not have a lot exposure to in her current position. Through mentoring, shadowing, and meetings with other MLI colleagues, she will focus on building stronger skills in these areas.

We make these goals and objectives our priority in this yearlong initiative, so we are ready when the opportunity comes, Porter said. The sessions are very candid and enlightening and I’m learning a lot.

MLI’s leadership development also aims to help these emerging post-secondary leaders identify those things that still give them pause and connect them with MLI alumni who can address those concerns. I’d like to connect with alumni who are also single mothers of high schoolers to learn how they balance their jobs and family life, said Porter.

The vice chancellor has also found the leadership training valuable in her current role. I’m excited. Whether I pursue another position in higher education or not, I’m learning a lot of information in different areas, she said. It helps me look at the whole campus, not just the divisions. My lens is widening.