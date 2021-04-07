Latest Federal COVID Relief Funding Now Available

Indiana University South Bend recently received $2.25 million from the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act to assist qualifying students who are experiencing hardships caused by the pandemic. The funds will be awarded to students who meet certain federal eligibility requirements.

Automatic CRRSA Act grants are being made to more than 3,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The IU South Bend grants will range from $100 to $1,100 and will appear on the student’s bursar account as Federal Emergency Relief Grant. Those receiving the grant will not be required to pay it back and it won’t impact student financial aid packages. Students may use funds for any component of their cost of attendance or for emergency costs that arise due to coronavirus, such as tuition, food, housing, health care (including mental health care) or child care, dating back to the declaration of a national emergency.

IU South Bend is also offering a limited amount of additional CRRSA Act funding through an application process. Eligible students can apply online.The application will be open until all of these funds have been distributed. Students are encouraged to apply as soon as possible, as funds are limited.

Students experiencing financial difficulties who are not eligible for CRRSA Act funding may apply for IU South Bend’s existing campus emergency fund.

Please contact the Office of Financial Aid & Scholarship at sbfinaid@iusb.edu or by phone at 574-520-4357 for further information or assistance.