IU South Bend Marks Sexual Assault Awareness Month

The IU South Bend campus community is honoring Sexual Assault Awareness Month with a variety of educational events throughout April as a way to highlight the prevalence of sexual assault, as well as ways to prevent it and support survivors.

Please join in the month’s campus events:

April 6, 2021, All Day: #SAAM National Day of Action

April 6 is a National Day of Action for Sexual Assault Awareness Month. To honor this day, you can wear teal and tag yourself at #SAAM to show support of survivors and raise awareness of sexual violence. To learn more about prevention efforts surrounding sexual violence you can view the National Sexual Violence Center or our Indiana University page.

April 9, 2021, 12:00-12:45 p.m.: Lunch and Learn: Trauma Informed Pedagogy and Practice

Join the Office of Institutional Equity and Inclusive Excellence and the St. Joseph County Family Justice Center on April 9 from 12-12:45 pm, for a lunch and learn program Trauma Informed Pedagogy and Practice for all IUSB faculty and staff. This will help faculty and staff make informed choices about how to improve our interactions with survivors of sexual violence in our daily work. Register here, by April 8 at 5 pm.

Thursday, April 15, 2021 6:00 p.m. Zoom: Take Back the Night Virtual March & Vigil

Join the Indiana University regional campuses in this annual event to raise awareness, empower individuals, and inspire action that will bring an end to sexual violence. The virtual event will include musical entertainment, a keynote speaker, mindfulness activities, and survivor stories. If you register fast, you could win one of our inaugural program shirts! For more information, how to participate, and how to register, visit: iutakebackthenight.eventbrite.com Deadline for submissions is April 13.

April 21, 2021, 1-3 p.m.: BRAVE Training

Bringing Recovery Awareness Voices and Engagement wants a campus free from sexual violence and invites you to participate in our Foundations course on April 21 from 1-3 pm. You will gain a better understanding of the role of universities in sexual health and preventing sexual violence, explore common myths and statistics (national and local) relative to sexual violence, how to gain consent, accept rejection, and learn strategies to intervene! Register here by April 19.

April 27, 2021, 6:30 p.m: Family Justice Center: Sexual Assault Awareness and Healing Live Event

In honor of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, S-O-S of the Family Justice Center is hosting a Facebook live event including meditation with Mitch Kochanski and an original performance by local artist and ally Brittany Lee Moffitt. To attend the event on April 27th at 6:30 pm, please tune in at facebook.com/familyjusticecenter or follow the page prior for additional information and easier access.