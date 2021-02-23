IU South Bend planning in-person, outdoor spring commencement for graduates

In accordance with its COVID-19 policies, Indiana University South Bend is planning in-person, outdoor commencement for Wednesday, May 12. In-person attendance will be limited to graduates only; family and friends are invited to attend commencement virtually, along with faculty and staff.

IU South Bend’s ceremony is being planned in consultation with county health departments and IU’s Medical Response Team, which has led the university’s comprehensive public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic for almost a year. More details about the commencement ceremonies will be forthcoming, and initial information is available on IU South Bend’s commencement website.

“Commencement is one of the most anticipated events on the campus calendar, and it was a heartbreaking decision to have to cancel it last May,” said Chancellor Susan Elrod. “We are excited for the opportunity to celebrate our students’ accomplishments with them in-person and in a way consistent with IU’s rigorous pandemic policies.”

In addition to spring 2021 graduates, members of the Class of 2020 are also invited to participate in the ceremony. Graduates who are not able to attend commencement in person may attend virtually. Graduates who participate are asked to indicate their interest in attending at go.iu.edu/grad2021 and those attending will undergo specific COVID-19 testing requirements.

“We’re approaching commencement with the same cautious optimism we used to make crucial decisions that allowed IU campuses to remain open throughout the fall,” said Dr. Aaron Carroll, director of mitigation testing, and distinguished professor of pediatrics and health outcomes research leader at the IU School of Medicine. “Limiting ceremonies to graduates only enables us to use the routine testing and public health guidelines in place at all of IU’s campuses to ensure a safe celebration.”