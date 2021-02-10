IU South Bend’s spring semester sees strong enrollment of new students and students of color

Indiana University South Bend student enrollment saw gains in key areas this spring semester. The semester, which started online Jan. 19, showed increased enrollment of new beginning students, both undergraduate and graduate. Additionally, positive trends continued from fall 2020 with the campus’s efforts to ensure the student body reflects the diversity of the community it serves.

Degree-seeking students of color hit a high of 1,258 students, reflecting a record 30 percent share of the student population. A record 595 Latino students represent an all-time high share of 14.2 percent of the student body. A new record was also set for African American students, at 8 percent of the campus population. Overall student enrollment stands at 4,373.

It is our mission to make a college degree possible for all who want to pursue higher education, said Chancellor Susan Elrod. We’re proud to see gains in our work of diversifying the campus’s student body and that we’ve been able to keep our campus open, safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

IU South Bend’s graduate student enrollment also increased, with degree-seeking graduate students up more than 6 percent and non-degree-seeking graduate students growing by 8.2 percent. This upward trajectory continues the increase from spring 2020.

IU South Bend will again be able to support students struggling to continue their education during COVID, thanks to federal funding from the new Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

IU South Bend’s mission is to provide high quality, affordable bachelor’s and graduate programs to the residents of North Central Indiana and Southwestern Michigan. The campus offers approximately 100 undergraduate and 20 graduate degrees on campus in South Bend and its Elkhart Center.