Dr. Lisa Zwicker recognized with 2021 John W. Ryan Award for Distinguished Contributions to International Programs and Studies

Dr. Lisa Zwicker, professor of history and director of international studies at IU South Bend, has earned the 2021 John W. Ryan Award for her exceptional contributions in teaching, research, and professional service to international programs at Indiana University.

Zwicker began her service as director of international studies in 2013. In the six years the number of students going abroad has doubled, with programs added in Ireland, Germany, Greece, Japan, China, Belize, and Costa Rica. In 2019, IU South Bend had students studying on nearly every continent.

It is wonderful to have one of our dedicated faculty recognized for fostering such enriching and meaningful educational experiences for our students and our global communities, said Chancellor Susan Elrod. We at IU South Bend are committed to offering high impact practices such as study abroad to our students.Congratulations toDr. Zwicker on her well-deserved honor!

Knowing some IU South Bend students might be unable to afford to study abroad, Dr. Zwicker led efforts to participate in a Give Local campaign that funded an international study scholarship, enabling travel for many.

Dr. Zwicker is a true servant leader dedicated to the transformative value of international education for our students, making a difference in their lives and for their futures, said Dean Brenda Phillips of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Students have left and returned changed, informed, uplifted and educated in so many direct ways through exposure to other cultures, histories, architectures, and climates.

Dr. Zwicker accomplished this while also teaching and conducting scholarly work. She became a full professor of history in 2018 and most recently was awarded the prestigious Fulbright Fellowship to Wrocław, Poland for important work on women leaders in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Since she became director in 2013, she has produced three solo-authored journal articles, three co-authored journal articles, three book chapters, and ten book reviews. She has also presented at four international, juried conferences.

“It is wonderful to have this recognition of the importance of study abroad at IU South Bend, said Dr. Zwicker. The growth in study abroad among our students has been a team effort, and I’m grateful for the initiative and hard work of trip leaders, the creativity of international programs student interns, and the support of campus leaders.”

