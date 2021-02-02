Titan Tuesday - Brent Newcomb

The driving force behind sophomore Brent Newcomb’s educational journey is his desire to make a positive impact on others. As a double major in finance and accounting, Brent’s goal is to become a financial advisor, so he can assist those from all socioeconomic backgrounds make the most informed decisions with their financial resources.

Financial literacy can really improve people’s lives, and that’s something I want to help with, explains Brent.

Although the pandemic drastically changed his day-to-day academic experience, Brent is being proactive at getting the most out of his education. One of the best aspects of IUSB is the small classes and close interactions with your professors. A major goal of mine last semester, which I’m happy to say I achieved, was establishing close connections with my professors, even over Zoom. I’m lucky to be learning from professionals who have worked in their fields for decades and have firsthand knowledge.

Brent is also focused on being engaged in the student life on campus. Not only is he the treasurer of the Honors Club, he also serves as the Student Engagement Leader for the Student Government Association (SGA) and wants to use his position to encourage other Titans to get involved, such as by bringing more awareness to student organization events and facilitating opportunities to meet student interests. For example, before the pandemic caused campus operations to significantly decrease, Brent had been working on a Powerlifting Club that could serve as a community for experienced powerlifters and newcomers alike, whether you’re the strongest person in the world or don’t know what a barbell is. He plans to continue the project as soon as circumstances allow.

In addition to being an avid power lighter, Brent also enjoys photography. He currently runs his own marketing business, working with companies to take product photos and create graphics to help them sell their products online. His personal goals are to continue to maintain a 4.0 GPA like he did last semester, maintain his relationships with his professors, and find more ways to be involved in his remaining time at IUSB.