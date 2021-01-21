More Financial Assistance for IU South Bend Students Impacted by COVID

Indiana University South Bend students will be eligible for more federal assistance thanks to the recent Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA). IU South Bend expects to receive $7.7 million in stimulus funding, with at least $2.25 million allocated to go directly to students.

In awarding financial aid grants to students, the CRRSAA requires that institutions prioritize students with exceptional need, such as students who receive Pell Grants. Students may use these CRRSAA financial aid grants for any part of the student’s cost of attendance or for emergency costs that arise due to coronavirus, such as tuition, food, housing, physical or mental health care, or child care. ​

Funding will begin to be available during the Spring 2021 semester. IU South Bend distributed $4.5 million in CARES Act funding to students last year and expects to use similar processes for distributing this new funding. More information will be made available in the near future.

Students experiencing immediate financial difficulties may apply for IU South Bend’s existing campus emergency fund here.