IU South Bend Open on Saturday

Jan 12, 2021

New semester. New goals. Yours for the taking.

IU South Bend is offering a one-stop shop to help you get ready for the start of the spring semester.

10 AM 2 PM Saturday, January 16

Academic success coaches will be available, along with Admissions, Financial Aid and Scholarships, Bursar, andRegistrar services.

Wear a mask and check in at the Gateway, located in the Administration Building. Parking will be available.

  • Sign up for an advising and registration appointment(classes start January 19)
  • Get your books at the Hammes Bookstore at IU South Bend

Call 574-520-5005 for more information.

