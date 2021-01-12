IU South Bend Open on Saturday

New semester. New goals. Yours for the taking.

IU South Bend is offering a one-stop shop to help you get ready for the start of the spring semester.

10 AM 2 PM Saturday, January 16

Academic success coaches will be available, along with Admissions, Financial Aid and Scholarships, Bursar, andRegistrar services.

Wear a mask and check in at the Gateway, located in the Administration Building. Parking will be available.

Sign up for an advising and registration appointment(classes start January 19)

Get your books at the Hammes Bookstore at IU South Bend

Call 574-520-5005 for more information.