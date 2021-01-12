IU South Bend Open on Saturday

New semester. New goals. Yours for the taking.
IU South Bend is offering a one-stop shop to help you get ready for the start of the spring semester.
10 AM 2 PM Saturday, January 16
Academic success coaches will be available, along with Admissions, Financial Aid and Scholarships, Bursar, andRegistrar services.
Wear a mask and check in at the Gateway, located in the Administration Building. Parking will be available.
- Sign up for an advising and registration appointment(classes start January 19)
- Get your books at the Hammes Bookstore at IU South Bend
Call 574-520-5005 for more information.