Statement from Chancellor Elrod on the January 6 riots at the Capitol building

On Wednesday, unprecedented and disturbing events turned what should have been an important constitutional procedure at our Capitol building into a scene of chaos and lawlessness. I join IU President McRobbie, as well as leaders across the country and political spectrum, in condemning the insolence and violence that disrupted our country’s peaceful transfer of power. Academic institutions like Indiana University South Bend stand for respectful discourse, exemplified by the nationally-recognized programs of IU South Bend’s American Democracy Project. What happened in the nation’s capital was antithetical to our educational mission and the democratic principles and rule of law we value in our civil society.