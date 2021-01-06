IU South Bend marks MLK Day with week of activities

Updated on January 25: Thank you to the IU South Bend community members who submitted their “I have a dream…” photos and videos. Check out the compilation video spotlighting the dreams from students, faculty, and staff that keep Dr. King’s legacy alive.

The IU South Bend campus community is celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the week of January 18, 2021. Now more than ever, the ideas that Dr. King so fervently worked for offer lessons for real and lasting change.

Please join in the week’s events:

“I have a dream…” photos/videos

What is your dream? Write it down and hold it up for the world to see. Taking the iconic line from the Dr. King’s I Have a Dream speech, students, faculty, staff and alumni are invited to express their dreams on paper to share with the community. Please submit photos or videos showing dreams and aspirations by finishing the sentence “I have a dream…” Video submissions may elaborate on dreams, but show your sign at the end or beginning of the video. Please send your submissions to iusbocm@iusb.edu by Wednesday, January 13 and share submissions on social media using the hashtag #IUSBMLK.

Monday, January 18, 2021, all day: IU’s Where Do We Go from Here: Social Justice Conference

IU is hosting two distinguished keynote session speakers, Professor Angela Davis and Ms. Alicia Garza, during a daylong conference to honor Dr. King’s legacy. To learn more about the virtual event and to register visit: https://mlkcelebration.indiana.edu/social-justice-conference/index.html

Monday, January 18, 2021, 9am-12pm: 2021 Martin Luther King Day Celebration

South Bend Heritage will join the Martin Luther King Jr. Foundation of St. Joseph County and the Indiana University South Bend Civil Rights Heritage Center to present the 35th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. This year’s theme is “Chaos or Community: Where Do We Go From Here?”, taken from the last book written by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The program will be divided into two parts. The morning program will occur from 9:00 AM – 10:15 AM and the panel discussion will follow from 10:30 AM- 12:00 PM. To learn more about the virtual event and to register visit: https://go.iu.edu/3z0F

Tuesday, January 19, 2021, 12-1 p.m.: Strengths and Challenges of Indigenous peoples of the Americas

Dr. Andrea Tamburro (Shawnee) is director of the BSW program in social work at Indiana University South Bend. Her research on social work accreditation and the inclusion of diverse perspectives in social work includes Indigenous curriculum content. This virtual event will explore the struggles faced by Native Americans in their quest for equality and justice in the United States. Register here to join this virtual event January 19, 2021 from 12-1pm.

Wednesday, January 20, 2021, 12-1 p.m.: Labor Justice and Income Inequality

Associate Professor Dr. Paul Mishler and Assistant Professor Dr. Gerrie Casey will look at specific speeches that spoke to labor relations and income inequality during the civil rights movement and discuss why these issues are still important today. Register here to join this virtual event January 20, 2021 from 12-1pm.

Wednesday, January 20, 2021, 6 – 7 P.M.: Spoken Word Poet Ashlee Haze

Ashlee Haze is a poet and spoken word artist from Atlanta by way of Chicago. Earning the nickname “Big 30″ because of her consistency in getting a perfect score, she is one of the most accomplished poets in the sport of poetry slam. She has been a part of the Atlanta poetry circuit for over a decade and has been writing for over 15 years. Ashlee Haze is a 3- time Queen of the South Poetry Slam champion, 2-time Women of the World Poetry Slam finalist and 2- time National Poetry Slam semi-finalist. She recently appeared on NPR’s Tiny Desk series alongside Blood Orange. After her poem “For Colored Girls Who Don’t Need Katy Perry when Missy Elliott is Enough” went viral, Missy Elliott was so moved she showed up at the poet’s house. Her sophomore book “Smoke” is scheduled for release in Fall 2020.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/95251519492?pwd=eE5DZXREbVB1bHNXZGc2d0cvbEordz09



Meeting ID: 952 5151 9492

Passcode: POETRY

Thursday, January 21, 2021, 4-5 p.m.: Remember Martin Luther King, Jr. and His Continued Relevance

Adjunct Professor Charlotte Pfiefer and Brother Sage Gillam will host a discussion open to IUSB faculty, staff, and students to explore their experiences as living links from the Civil Rights era; while expanding on how we can take pride in the ongoing work towards social justice. Register here to join this virtual event January 21, 2021 from 4-5pm.

Friday, January 22, 2021, 5-6 p.m.: Keeping Dreams Alive—Show us your Dream!

Ending the week, the IUSB community comes together for a student-led discussion on Dr. King’s vision to pursue dreams. Submissions from the community “I have a dream…” photo / video project will be compiled and presented, allowing us to see connections in people’s dreams, central topics, and how they unite and inspire us. Register here to join this virtual celebration of dreams.