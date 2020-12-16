IU South Bend announces new appointments

Susan Thomas has been named interim dean of the Schurz Library. Ms. Thomas has been at IU South Bend since 2004 and was promoted to full librarian in 2018. Most recently, she served as director of collection services for the Schurz Library. Ms. Thomas will oversee a library that has transformed over the past ten years into a modern information literacy center. She obtained her master in library science from Indiana University and a master in public affairs from IU South Bend. She replaces Vicki Bloom, who retires at the end of December.

Raman Adaikkalavan will assume the position of interim associate vice chancellor for enrollment management. Currently serving as chair of the Department of Computer and Information Sciences, Dr. Adaikkalavan has been at IU South Bend since 2006 and is a tenured associate professor. Dr. Adaikkalavan’s portfolio will include directing the enrollment management efforts of the university as well as oversight of the Admissions, Financial Aid, Registrar and Titan Success Center offices. He obtained his Ph.D. in computer science and engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington. He replaces Cathy Buckman who retires at the end of December.

Vincci Kwong is the new director of online education. Currently serving as librarian and dean of web services, assessment, and UX research for the Schurz Library, Ms. Kwong will oversee the growing number of online courses and programs sponsored by IU South Bend. Ms. Kwong will serve as a liaison to the IU Office of Online Education and the Office of Online Collaborative Academic Programs. In addition, she will assist faculty interested in offering courses online. Ms. Kwong has been at IU South Bend since 2005 and she holds a master of library science from the University of Illinois and an MBA and a master in business analytics from Indiana University.