IU South Bend bookstore named for Dorene and Jerry Hammes

The IU South Bend Bookstore is now known as the Hammes Bookstore at IU South Bend thanks to Jerry Hammes’ most recent gift to IU South Bend and to the Hammes family’s commitment to furthering Indiana University South Bend’s mission.

We are so grateful for Jerry’s extraordinary generosity and support, said Chancellor Susan Elrod. IU South Bend students and our community now have several educational assets on campus that wouldn’t have been possible without our partnership with the Hammeses.

This gift of $100,000 is the latest in a series of generous donations from the Hammeses to IU South Bend. One gift established the Hammes Information Commons in the Franklin D. Schurz Library in 2007, a one-stop research service center for the campus which consolidates resources, technology and assistance into an inviting location. Another donation from the Hammeses in 2009 established the Dorene Dwyer Hammes Media Commons and Cafe in the Schurz Library, providing an extensive range of audio-visual materials and equipment to create state-of-the art multimedia presentations. This allows students to incorporate animated effects, music, narration, video and graphics into their work. In 2010, the couple received the Cornerstone Award from the Indiana University Foundation for their support of these projects. They received the IU South Bend Chancellor’s Medallion in 2016 for contributions that helped advance the university and for serving as exceptional advocates.

I learned the importance of giving from my parents, Jerry said. I attribute my successes and accomplishments to my wife of fifty-seven years, Dorene.

Jerry and Dorene Hammes focused on supporting education from elementary through the university level in their charitable giving. Jerry’s parents established a Hammes Bookstore at Notre Dame nearly 60 years ago. That began a tradition Dorene and Jerry continued with seven additional Hammes Bookstores at all levels of education in three states.