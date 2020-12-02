IU South Bend responds to student needs with scholarship changes

Due to the continued cancellation of SAT and ACT tests during the pandemic and our new test optional policy, IU South Bend has established new criteria for admission-based scholarships, the Titan Awards. These take effect December15, 2020.

High School seniors should check out the following admission-based scholarships and plan to apply and be admitted by March 1st to qualify. Admitted students must confirm their intention to enroll by May 1st to secure the award.

Titan Gold Award (total value up to $6,000)

A maximum annual Titan award of $1500 will automatically be offered to students accepted to IU South Bend with a GPA of 3.75 or higher.

Titan Silver Award (total value up to $3,000)

A maximum annual Titan award of $750 will automatically be offered to students accepted to IU South Bend with a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Titan Onsite Award (total value up to $2,000)

A $500 annual Titan award will automatically be offered to a student with a GPA of 3.0 or higher when they apply during a high school visit by IU South Bend admissions counselors. Students receiving this award will be reviewed and moved to a higher award amount if the additional GPA criteria is met.

Students from outside Indiana can also take advantage of new scholarship standards.

Please contactscholar1@iusb.eduor (574) 520-4357for more information.