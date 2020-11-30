Prospective students and families invited to Virtual Academic Open House

You can learn more about popular degree programs, the admissions process, and more by attending IU South Bend’s Virtual Academic Open House. IU South Bend offers more than 100 programs in the classroom and online to students seeking a prestigious, affordable Indiana University degree. Connect virtually with representatives from your program(s) of interest.

Hear how you can prepare for today’s world at IU South Bend during daily sessions throughout the week of December 7 11. All sessions begin at 5:00 PM EST. Although there will be two sessions each day, and we ask that you only choose one per day. To register, click here.



Monday, December 7

Clinical Lab Sciences

School of the Arts



Tuesday, December 8

Natural Sciences (Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and more!)

School of Education



Wednesday, December 9

Social Sciences (Sociology, Anthropology, Psychology, Political Science, and more!)

School of Business



Thursday, December 10

Humanities (English, History, Philosophy, World Languages, and more!)

College of Health Sciences



