Jill Pearon Named as IU South Bend’s New Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Chancellor Susan Elrod is pleased to announce Jill Pearon as IU South Bend’s new Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. She will start February 15, 2021.

Jill Pearson, IU South Bend’s new Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Pearon has more than 13 years of professional experience in higher education leadership, which has included facilitating strategic planning, developing and managing budgets in line with institutional goals, fostering student success and enrollment initiatives, and leading interdisciplinary curricular development. She also has a strong background in accreditation, assessment, and faculty development.

“Jill brings a wealth of experience in higher education experience to the campus,” said Chancellor Susan Elrod. “I am looking forward to her leadership as we construct a new campus strategic plan and set a course for a strong future that supports our mission to serve the communities of North Central Indiana.”

Pearon most recently served as Interim Dean for the Crane School of Music and Associate Provost and Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs at the State University of New York at Potsdam where she is also a Professor in the Crane School.

“I am delighted to be joining Indiana University South Bend,” she said. “During such an unusual time, it is particularly exciting to become a part of this vibrant and collaborative community with strong engagement across the region. I am eager to begin working with faculty, staff, students, and the IUSB leadership team to further the strategic priorities under development.”

Pearon holds a Doctorate in Musical Arts in Voice Performance and Graduate Certificate in Music Theory Pedagogy from University of Michigan, a Master of Music in Music Therapy and in Voice Performance from Southern Methodist University, and a Bachelor of Music in Music Therapy from University of Evansville. Please help welcome Jill Pearon to IU South Bend.

She as identified in a national search that brought four finalists to campus in a series of virtual interviews. The search was co-chaired by Justin Amellio, Associate Professor of Theater at IU South Bend, and Vicki Roman-Lagunas, Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at IU Northwest.

The IU South Bend community is grateful to Linda Chen for her leadership and service as interim Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs for the past two and a half years, especially during these last months during the pandemic. On December 14, she will return to her faculty position in Political Science. Doug McMillen, Associate Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, will serve as Acting EVCAA from December 14 until Pearon’s arrival.