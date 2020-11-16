IU South Bend marks International Education Week 2020

International Student Services and International Programs at IU South Bend invite our community to think globally and celebrate locally during this year’s virtual International Education Week November 16-20, 2020. This annual event promotes programs that prepare Americans for a global environment and attracts future leaders from abroad to study, learn, and exchange experiences. Join us in celebrating the benefits of international education and exchange worldwide, held this year via social media and virtual gatherings.

“Seeking to better understand and lift up our world’s cultures and people is more important than ever,” said Chancellor Susan Elrod. “Travel and gathering may be limited now, but we can still come together virtually to recognize and celebrate global connections and get to know our world better.”

Watch IU South Bend channels for social media experiences that will offer ways to learn languages through apps and websites, test world recipes, meet some of IUSB’s international students, or to listen to some favorite international songs (send your contributions to IntpIUSouthBend@gmail.com).

Check out the schedule of virtual events:

Monday, Nov 16

Information Session with Global Gateway for Teachers

Consider Student Teaching in the Navajo Nation or Overseas!

7 PM – 8 PM EST, Zoom Meeting: https://iu.zoom.us/my/stachowski (password: ggt)

Join us for an information session to learn about student teaching through these unique programs.

Tuesday, Nov 17

Chinese Calligraphy and Drawing

1 PM on the Office of International Student Services Facebook or Instagram channels

Semester-Long Study Abroad Options at IU

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM EST, Zoom Meeting: https://iu.zoom.us/j/88039004379?pwd=SzU5d1FRbmNPUllFbHhIYS9GN1V5UT09

(password: 390992)

An introduction to study abroad and an overview of cost-effective semester study abroad options.

Wednesday, Nov 18

Differences between U.S. and Chinese Universities by Jianhong Liu

1 PM on the Office of International Student Services Facebook or Instagram channels

Thursday, Nov 19

A Wonderful Day in November vocal performance by Korean graduate students Hansol Kang and Seonho Yu

1 PM on the Office of International Student Services Facebook or Instagram channels

Information Session for IU South Bend Students with Global Gateway for Teachers

Consider Student Teaching in the Navajo Nation or Overseas!

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Zoom Meeting: https://iu.zoom.us/my/astuehling (password: ggt)

Join us for an information session, specifically for IU South Bend Students, to learn about student teaching through these unique programs! Contact Dr. Amara Stuehling (astuehli@indiana.edu) if you are not able to join and would still like information or if you have individual questions.

Pop-Up University: Love Like a Translator: Make Bridges, Not Walls

7 PM – 8 PM EST. Register for the virtual event here

Let’s talk about a translator’s love: try your hand at the translator’s creative and interpretive process and explore translation as an instrument for change and social justice.