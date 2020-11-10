IU South Bend student-athletes excel on and off the field

Courtney Haynes, Kyle Hallberg, and Erin Trabert are three student-athletes at IU South Bend who aren’t just doing well in their respective sports, but also doing well in academics. They were among the 20 IU South Bend students who were selected as Scholar-Athletes by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics 2020 Scholar-Athletes and ScholarTeam awards.

Ten IU South Bend also earned Scholar Team awards. For the team to achieve this it collectively had to earn a 3.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. IU South Bend’s baseball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, men’s golf, women’s golf, women’s soccer, softball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, and women’s volleyball teams all were named Scholar Teams.

Scholar Athlete Basket Ball

To qualify for the Scholar-Athlete award, the individual had to maintain a minimum of a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the eligibility for the sport, and have attended two full ears as a non-transfer or one full year as a transfer.

Courtney Haynes is a fifth-year senior from Marion, Indiana. Her major is accounting, and she is on the basketball team. Haynes said, After graduating, I may take my CPA (Certified Public Accountant) exam. Haynes credits her good grades to being able to stay on top of her schoolwork. She always makes sure to let professors know in advance when she is going to miss class for athletics and will ask professors when she needs help. She spends much of her weekends getting her homework done. My motivation for school and basketball is to graduate, and be able to have a good time.

Kyle Hallberg is a senior from Illinois. He is majoring in secondary education with a concentration in geography and a player on the baseball team. After college, Hallberg wants to become a social studies teacher. My goal is to become a baseball coach. Hallberg prefers to be a high school teacher and plans on most likely moving back to Illinois. For maintaining good grades Hallberg said, I credit time management and being on a schedule. The less free time I have, the better. His dad is also a teacher and is a motivation for good grades. Hallberg also plans to go straight into a masters in education program after the school year is over.

Erin Trabert is a senior from Columbia City, Indiana. Her major is dental hygiene and she is on the golf team. Trabert loves being on the team because she said, Golf is a really good stress reliever. This year has been a very different year for Trabert due to Covid, but she has been able to work hard to keep her grades up. For school my motivation is that I always have been a really hard worker and I don’t want to cheat myself. For maintaining her grades, she spends a lot of her time doing homework on the weekend.

Haynes, Hallberg, and Trabert and their teammates use effective time management and planning to do well in school and sports. The past two semesters have been unusual, but these 20 Scholar-Athletes are great examples of how IU South Bend students can persevere through a global pandemic.

Congratulations to all 20 Scholar-Athletes:

Baseball

Matthew Miller(Senior | Middlebury, Ind.): Business

Tyler Welborn(Junior | Lebanon, Ind.): Education



Women’s Cross Country (1)

Taylor Nemtuda(Junior | Chesterton, Ind.): Dental Hygiene

Men’s Golf (1)

David Counsellor(Junior | Mishawaka, Ind.): Finance

Softball (6)

Emily Anglin(Junior | Fort Wayne, Ind.): Rehabilitation Science

Kiah Ferrell(Senior | Plainfield, Ind.): Biological Sciences

Mackenzie Myars(Junior | Frankfort, Ind.): Health Promotions

Becca Stevens(Senior | Mooresville, Ind.): Social Work

Brittany Vanderbrink(Junior | Avon, Ind.): Speech Language Pathology

Haylie Williamson(Senior | Hartford City, Ind.): Speech Language Pathology



Men’s Tennis (2)

Brendon Handy(Senior | Edwardsburg, Mich.): Actuarial Science

Jacob Kanaby(Junior | Edwardsburg, Mich.): Rehabilitation Science

Women’s Tennis (1)

Alexis Deak(Junior | Cassopolis, Mich.): Nursing

Women’s Volleyball (4)

Ashli Drewes(Senior | New Buffalo, Mich.): General Studies

Madison Burger(Senior | Indianapolis, Ind.): Social Work

Robbie Berg(Senior | Montague, Mich.): Sport and Exercise Science

Samantha Hockstra(Senior | Fruitport, Mich.): Interpersonal Communications