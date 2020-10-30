Carolyn Kasdorf Named as New Vice Chancellor of Administration and Finance

Chancellor Susan Elrod is pleased to announce Carolyn Kasdorf as IU South Bend’s new Vice Chancellor of Administration and Finance. She will start January 19.

Kasdorf has more than 20 years of professional experience in higher education financial management, including a record of strategic thinking leading to operational performance and effective management of accounting and accrediting.

“Carolyn brings a wealth of experience in higher education administrative and financial management to the campus,” said Chancellor Susan Elrod. “I am looking forward to her leadership as we construct a new campus strategic plan and set a course for a strong fiscal future that supports our mission to serve the communities of northcentral Indiana.”

Kasdorf most recently served as the Vice President of Business Affairs/Chief Financial Officer at Colby Community College in Colby, Kansas, where she oversaw a $16 million annual operating budget and $9.2 million in revenue bonds. In concert with the college president, she set the financial goals of the institution in support of the 2017 – 2022 vision and strategic plan.

“I am excited about the opportunity to collaborate with the students, faculty, staff, and members of the community in my new role at Indiana University South Bend,” said Kasdorf. “The fond memories of my summers at Lake Tippecanoe, a mere hour away from South Bend, drew me like a magnet to this wonderful campus and community. During these challenging times, together we can forge forward and continue making a difference in the community we serve.”

Prior to 2015 Ms. Kasdorf held a variety of leadership positions at Colorado State University such as Director of Finance and Business Operations for University Advancement and Assistant Business Officer for the College of Engineering.

She holds an MBA from Colorado State University and a BS in Business Administration from Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia.