IU South Bend prepares to mark Veterans Day

IU South Bend is inviting the community to virtually celebrate the veterans and veteran dependents on our campus during Veterans Day 2020.

With a dedicated office just for veterans student affairs, IU South Bend serves more than 300 student veterans and/or military families. The Office of Veterans Affairs is vital as more reservists and eligible service members are accessing tuition assistance and as more veteran spouses and children are accessing state and federal VA benefits to attend college than ever before.

Please take a moment to send your thoughts and appreciation to veterans on campus by clicking here. And keep an eye out for more to come on IUSB’s social channels to see the campus’s salute to veterans.

IU South Bend Veteran Facts

Our student veteran population represents all military branches. The Marine Corps and Navy are the most common military branches among IU South Bend student veterans; the Coast Guard is the least common military branch.

The most popular academic programs for our veterans are business, nursing, computer science, informatics, and health sciences; for veteran dependents the most popular are nursing, health sciences, and the arts.

When a student veteran graduates, s/he is given the Armed Forces cords (red, white, and royal blue) and an IU South Bend Veteran challenge coin.

Veterans, service members, reservists, or dependents of IU alumni can enter their military details into the IU Golden Book and become part of the ever-growing military history at IU. The original hand-written Golden Book is located on the IU Bloomington campus in the Indiana Memorial Union.

IUSB hosts a regular Veterans Book Club facilitated by Library Dean Vicki Bloom and Librarian Rhonda Culbertson.

IU South Bend developed a specific Canvas page for self-identified veterans, service members, reservists, and dependents to access resources, scholarships, and stay up-to-date with campus and community events.

Veterans Day, originally called Armistice Day, is not the same as Memorial Day, which commemorates fallen service members.

There are more than four hundred thousand veterans in Indiana and almost 20 million veterans nationwide. In Indiana, roughly 35 percent of veterans served during the Vietnam era.