IU South Bend offers students free FAFSA filing help at College Goal Sunday

Financial aid professionals from Indiana University South Bend will help college bound students and their families open the door to financial aid during College Goal Sunday October 25th at 2 p.m. EDT.

The free program held virtually this year assists Indiana students in filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The FAFSA form is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships, and student loans at most universities.

College Goal Sunday is important since completing this required form correctly and by the deadline is sometimes perceived to be complicated and time consuming. In less than one afternoon during College Goal Sunday, students and their families can get free help and file the form. The FAFSA must be filed by April 15, 2021 to be eligible for Indiana financial aid.

To attend College Goal Sunday, simply go to CollegeGoalSunday.org on October 25th, and click the link displayed on that page to enter the virtual event. For the best filing experience, working from a computer/laptop during the event is highly recommended. IU South Bend financial aid counselors will answer families’ individual questions as needed.

What students should bring

Students should attend College Goal Sunday with their parent(s) or guardian(s), and parents should bring completed 2019 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 Forms and other 2019 income and benefits information. Students who worked last year should bring their income information as well. Students 24 years of age or older may attend alone and bring their own completed 2019 IRS 1040 tax return, W-2 Form or other 2019 income and benefits information. Students and parents are encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education FSA IDs at studentaid.gov before logging in to the event.

Attendees may win one of five $1,000 scholarships

Students who attend College Goal Sunday and submit a completed evaluation form will automatically be entered in a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship. The winners will be notified in April, and prizes will be sent directly to the higher education institution selected by those students.

21st Century Scholars benefit

21st Century Scholars are income-eligible students who sign a contract in the seventh or eighth grade promising they will graduate from high school, meet grade point requirements, fulfill a pledge of good citizenship, and apply for college financial aid. Upon high school graduation, Scholars who have fulfilled the commitment receive state funds to help cover their college tuition and fees for eight semesters at eligible Indiana colleges. To fulfill their pledge, scholars must submit a completed FAFSA form on time. College Goal Sunday can help.

For more information about College Goal Sunday visit CollegeGoalSunday.org.