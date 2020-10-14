Hispanic Heritage Month highlight: Cassandra Reyes

Cassandra Reyes has been the administrative assistant for the Mathematical Sciences department since June 2019. As a staff member, she serves on the Bi-Weekly Staff Council.

Prior to her employment at IU South Bend, Cassandra was a student and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and a minor in biology. She received theOutstanding Service in Psychology award for her time spent in working with service animals, for her time spent at a free companion animal clinic, for the care of injured and retired elephants at Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai, Thailand, and for her work spent on aiding the conservation efforts of the marine environment on the island of Koh Tao, Thailand. In her time as an undergraduate student, she served as the Psychology Club president, as a tutor and peer mentor in the Psychology department, and as a representative and senator with the Student Government Association.

Cassandra followed in her father’s tracks and became the second in her immediate family to attend IU South Bend and graduate. She is currently pursuing a teaching licensure through the Transition to Teaching program at IU South Bend to teach secondary biological sciences. Because she is once again a full-time student, she decided to return to the Student Government Association as a senator. She serves on the Diversity and Inclusion Committee, a special project of the IU South Bend Student Government Association’s commitment to promoting the celebration of our differences and making sure that all Titans are served with fairness and equality.

Cassandra hopes to, once again, follow in her father’s path and receive a second degree from IU South Bend. She hopes to continue to serve the people of South Bend by first teaching for the South Bend Community School Corporation and maybe, one day, return as a professor at IU South Bend.