Monthly Innovation Conversations Hosted by IU South Bend’s Center for a Sustainable Future

In response to pandemic event limitations, and in an effort to continue to uplift the sustainability and innovation activities of the area, the Center for a Sustainable Future is hosting a series of virtual events.

First Friday Innovation Conversations take place each first Friday from noon 12:30pm.

The theme of the talks is Seeing Systems, which invites speakers to make and share connections between social justice, sustainability, community building, peace building efforts, and more.

Attendance takes place through the Center for a Sustainable Future’s YouTube channel youtube.com/SustainTheFuture. Participants can watch, listen, and join the conversations every first Friday at noon from wherever.

November 6 Sustainability, Education, Peace and Community Building with Solar by Tyler Kanczuzewski, Vice President of Marketing and Sustainability, Inovateus Solar

December 4 Spring at Small Farms by Kay Westhues, artist, folklorist, and IU South Bend Sustainability Fellow

February 5 The Ways We Use Urban Landscapes by Dr. Deb Marr, IU South Bend

March 5Healthy Soil, Healthy People, Healthy Communities by Judith Rubleske, Kankakee Wetlands Organic Gardens

April 2The Strength of Community by acob Crawford, Mishawaka Parks

May 7Growing Global Sustainability by Avanti Lalwani, Briter Products, and IU South Bend Sustainability Fellow

For the past four years, the Center for a Sustainable Future has held a series of 8-12 weeks of individual talks in its Sustainability & Innovation Series. Throughout the 2020-2021 academic year, the Center will showcase local sustainability and innovation leaders to share how and why they are working to transform South Bend and the greater region into an innovative and sustainable place.