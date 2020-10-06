Hispanic Heritage Highlight: Jorge Muniz, composer and interim dean, Ernestine M. Raclin School of the Arts

Jorge Muñiz started as interim dean of the Ernestine M. Raclin School of the Arts in July 2020. Prior to that, he has served as chair of the Department of Music and professor of music, composition and theory at IU South Bend since 2006. He arrived in the United States from Spain in 1998 to pursue graduate studies, first a master of music and later a doctorate. He is the first generation in his family to attend college. His wife is chair and associate professor of music at IU South Bend and together they have two children and are expecting their third.

Jorge Muñiz comenzó su nueva etapa como Decano de la Ernestine M. Raclin School of the Arts en julio de 2020. Previo a este nuevo puesto, ha sido el jefe del departamento de música y profesor de teoría y composición en IU South Bend desde el año 2006. Llegó a los Estados Unidos desde España en 1998 para cursar estudios de maestría y posteriormente de doctorado. Es el primero de su generación en su familia que accede a estudios universitarios. Su esposa es jefa de departamento y profesora de música en IU South Bend y juntos tienes dos niños, ¡y uno más de camino.

The music of Jorge Muñiz has been performed in Spain, Italy, Germany, France, Singapore, Australia, and the United States by such ensembles as the Strasbourg Philharmonic Orchestra, Seville Symphony Orchestra, Malaga Symphony Orchestra, Asturias Symphony Orchestra, Oviedo Filarmonía, South Bend Symphony Orchestra, the Das Scardanelli Quartett, Euclid Quartet, Avalon Quartet, Cámara XXI, Duo Ahlert & Schwab, Cuarteto Quiroga, Cuarteto Quattro, Duo Saxperience, the Vesper Chorale and Chamber Orchestra, and Duo Sonidos.

Opera Oviedo commissioned Muñiz to compose a three-act opera, entitled Fuenteovejuna (based on the play by Lope de Vega with a new libretto by Javier Almuzara) for the opening of the house’s 71st anniversary season in 2018-2019. The opera was the first mainstage production to be commissioned by the company in its history.

In October 2010, the South Bend Symphony Orchestra presented the world premiere of Requiem for the Innocent, written in remembrance of victims of terrorism around the world, featuring baritone soloist Ivan Griffin and five choruses. The South Bend Tribune called the work “a magnificent oratorio… a creation that is profound, mature and well-proportioned.” The South Bend Symphony Orchestra also premiered his Piano Concerto No. 2, American Nights in 2014, with pianist Ilia Ulianitsky.

Jorge Muñiz received his masters in music composition from Carnegie Mellon University, where he studied with Leonardo Balada, and his doctorate from the Manhattan School of Music, where he studied with Richard Danielpour.