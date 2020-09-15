IU South Bend ranked in Top 50 for Social Mobility by U.S. News 2021 Best Colleges

For release September 15, 2020

The new rankings of national and regional universities released this week by U.S. News and World Report show upward movement for Indiana University South Bend.

IU South Bend is 50th for social mobility rankings among regional universities in the Midwest, recognizing good graduation rates among students who receive federal Pell Grants.

As this region’s public university, IU South Bend takes pride in providing educational opportunities for everyone in our community. We are particularly pleased with this recognition of our impact on those who come from economically disadvantaged life situations, said Chancellor Susan Elrod. We’re committed to offering a high-value, affordable IU degree that will empower our students to achieve greater future success for themselves and our community.

Economically disadvantaged students are less likely than others to finish college, even when controlling for other characteristics. But some colleges are more successful than others at advancing social mobility by enrolling and graduating large proportions of disadvantaged students awarded with Pell Grants. The vast majority of federal Pell grants are awarded to students whose adjusted gross family incomes are under $50,000.